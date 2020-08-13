Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - August 13, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth I (HLGEX). HLGEX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.93%, management fee of 0.65%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.33%.

Victory RS Science&Technology A (RSIFX): 1.48% expense ratio and 1% management fee. RSIFX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 21.24% over the last five years, RSIFX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

VALIC Company I Small Cap Strategic Growth (VSSGX). Expense ratio: 0.94%. Management fee: 0.85%. Five year annual return: 10.06%. VSSGX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund. In order to increase diversification, these funds have holdings across small, medium, and large-cap levels.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

