Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - August 11, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund I (OTCIX). OTCIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.8%, management fee of 0.69%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.78%.

Lord Abbett Convertible Fund R2 (LBCQX) is a stand out amongst its peers. LBCQX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. With five-year annualized performance of 10.32%, expense ratio of 1.45% and management fee of 0.7%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Morgan Stanley Multi-Cap Growth Trust I (CPODX): 0.9% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. CPODX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With a five-year annual return of 27.03%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

