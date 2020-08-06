Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - August 06, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

MFS Growth Fund A (MFEGX): 0.89% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. MFEGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 15.04% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Putnam Global Technology C (PGTDX). Expense ratio: 0.93%. Management fee: 0.62%. PGTDX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. This fund has managed to produce a robust 24.14% over the last five years.

Columbia Convertible Security R5 (COCRX): 0.81% expense ratio and 0.78% management fee. COCRX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.34% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

