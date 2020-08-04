Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - August 04, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund (RPMGX): 0.74% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. RPMGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. RPMGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.64%.

Janus Henderson Forty I (JCAPX). Expense ratio: 0.76%. Management fee: 0.63%. JCAPX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 16.21% over the last five years.

Artisan Developing World Advisor (APDYX). Expense ratio: 1.15%. Management fee: 1.03%. Five year annual return: 14.94%. APDYX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

