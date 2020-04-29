Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - April 29, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Janus Henserson Forty Institutional (JACAX): 0.77% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. JACAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 11.13% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

T. Rowe Price Media & Telecomm (PRMTX). Expense ratio: 0.76%. Management fee: 0.64%. PRMTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13.93% over the last five years.

Matthews China Small Companies Investor (MCSMX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MCSMX is a Pacific Rim - Equity fund, which usually invest in companies with a big presence in the export-focused markets of Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Korea. MCSMX has an expense ratio of 1.42%, management fee of 1%, and annual returns of 13.59% over the past five years.

If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered.

