Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - April 22, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider MFS Growth Fund R3 (MFEHX). MFEHX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.9%, management fee of 0.54%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.36%.

Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX) is a stand out amongst its peers. With a much more diversified approach, PGTAX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With five-year annualized performance of 16.9%, expense ratio of 1.16% and management fee of 0.62%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

MSIF International Advantage I (MFAIX). Expense ratio: 0.98%. Management fee: 0.8%. Five year annual return: 10.19%. MFAIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

