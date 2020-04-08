Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - April 08, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth (FSBDX): 0.02% expense ratio and 0% management fee. FSBDX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. FSBDX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 15.52%.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth R5 (MGRFX). Expense ratio: 0.81%. Management fee: 0.68%. MGRFX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.87% over the last five years.

Hirtle Callaghan Institutional Growth Equity HCS (HCIGX): 0.23% expense ratio and 0.14% management fee. HCIGX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund with holdings across small, medium, and large-cap levels in order to increase diversification. With a five-year annual return of 14%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

