Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - April 07, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Janus Henderson Global Technology T (JAGTX) has a 0.92% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JAGTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 20.22% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Hartford Core Equity Y (HGIYX) is a stand out amongst its peers. HGIYX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 12.71%, expense ratio of 0.43% and management fee of 0.34%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth I (MEFZX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MEFZX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. MEFZX has an expense ratio of 0.71%, management fee of 0.68%, and annual returns of 12.99% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

