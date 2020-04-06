Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - April 06, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Janus Henderson Global Technology A (JATAX). JATAX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.01%, management fee of 0.64%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 18.74%.

Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund (DSCPX) is a stand out amongst its peers. DSCPX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 10.67%, expense ratio of 0.96% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock C (MIGDX): 1.47% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. MIGDX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 13.14%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

