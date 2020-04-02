Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - April 02, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Growth R (BMCRX): 1.12% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. BMCRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. BMCRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.83%.

Nicholas Limited Edition (NCLEX): 0.87% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. NCLEX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With yearly returns of 10.77% over the last five years, NCLEX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional (NMVLX): 0.91% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. NMVLX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.88% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

