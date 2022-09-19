Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

AllianzGI Convertible Fund Admiral (ANNAX) has a 0.93% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. ANNAX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. With yearly returns of 13.08% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Columbia Dividend Income Fund R5 (CDDRX): 0.59% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. CDDRX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. CDDRX, with annual returns of 10.66% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund R5 (JGIRX). Expense ratio: 0.44%. Management fee: 0.3%. Five year annual return: 12.44%. JGIRX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.



