Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock I (FDTIX). FDTIX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.59%, management fee of 0.4%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.56%.

Lord Abbett Growth Leaders I (LGLIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. LGLIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 10.16%, expense ratio of 0.66% and management fee of 0.51%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Wells Fargo Special Technology Admiral (WFTDX): 1.2% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, WFTDX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 9.63% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.