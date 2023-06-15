Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Columbia Dividend Income Fund R5 (CDDRX): 0.6% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. CDDRX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With annual returns of 9.62% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Investor (BIAFX) is a stand out amongst its peers. BIAFX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. With five-year annualized performance of 10.52%, expense ratio of 0.69% and management fee of 0.43%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Victory Sycamore Established Value R (GETGX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. GETGX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. GETGX has an expense ratio of 1.1%, management fee of 0.45%, and annual returns of 8.62% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

Zacks Investment Research

