Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

JPMorgan Tax Aware Equity C (JPECX): 1.45% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. JPECX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 10.76% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

MainStay Large Cap Growth R1 (MLRRX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MLRRX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With five-year annualized performance of 11.37%, expense ratio of 0.81% and management fee of 0.61%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Invesco Gold & Special Minerals R6 (OGMIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. Sector - Precious Metal funds like OGMIX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. OGMIX has an expense ratio of 0.66%, management fee of 0.58%, and annual returns of 9.85% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (JPECX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MLRRX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (OGMIX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.