Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

DFA US Hi Relatv Profitability Inst (DURPX) has a 0.23% expense ratio and 0.19% management fee. DURPX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 11.89% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Pioneer Fundamental Growth K (PFGKX): 0.65% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. PFGKX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. PFGKX, with annual returns of 12.99% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Oberweis Small-Cap Opportunities (OBSOX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. OBSOX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. OBSOX has an expense ratio of 1.25%, management fee of 0.8%, and annual returns of 15.24% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

