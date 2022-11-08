Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Baron Focused Growth Fund Institutional (BFGIX): 1.06% expense ratio and 1% management fee. BFGIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. BFGIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 22.69%.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors A (FELAX). Expense ratio: 1.01%. Management fee: 0.52%. FELAX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. This fund has managed to produce a robust 16.44% over the last five years.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth R2 (JLGZX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JLGZX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. JLGZX has an expense ratio of 1.19%, management fee of 0.45%, and annual returns of 14.38% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

