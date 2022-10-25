Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Neuberger Berman Small Cap Growth Trust (NBMOX): 1.25% expense ratio and 1.23% management fee. NBMOX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. NBMOX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.2%.

ProFunds Semicond UltraSector Investor (SMPIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. SMPIX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With five-year annualized performance of 13.62%, expense ratio of 1.44% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth A (OLGAX). Expense ratio: 0.94%. Management fee: 0.45%. Five year annual return: 14.67%. OLGAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.