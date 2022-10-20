Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Lord Abbett Micro Cap Growth I (LMIYX) has a 1.14% expense ratio and 0.9% management fee. LMIYX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With yearly returns of 13.11% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Eaton Vance Atlanta Cap Focus Growth A (EAALX): 1.02% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. EAALX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 14.19% over the last five years, EAALX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Direxion Mo S&P 500 Bull 1.75X Inv (DXSLX): 1.32% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. DXSLX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.01% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.



