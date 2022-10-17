Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Fidelity Advisor Technology M (FATEX): 1.21% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FATEX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. FATEX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.59%.

Hartford Stock HLS IA (HSTAX) is a stand out amongst its peers. HSTAX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 10.23%, expense ratio of 0.51% and management fee of 0.48%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock I (MGTIX). Expense ratio: 0.46%. Management fee: 0.33%. Five year annual return: 11.83%. MGTIX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.