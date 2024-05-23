Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth R3 (NMGRX): 1.32% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. NMGRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. NMGRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 9.49%.

Principal Capital Appreciation R5 (PCAQX). Expense ratio: 0.7%. Management fee: 0.43%. PCAQX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13.6% over the last five years.

Invesco Small Cap Value Y (VSMIX): 0.86% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. VSMIX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund, investing in small companies with stock market valuation less than $2 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 17.35% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

