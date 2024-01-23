Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Hotchkis and Wiley Global Value A (HWGAX): 1.2% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. HWGAX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With annual returns of 11.84% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Janus Henderson Contrarian R (JCNRX) is a stand out amongst its peers. JCNRX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With five-year annualized performance of 15.25%, expense ratio of 1.46% and management fee of 0.7%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

JPMorgan Intrepid Advantage Fund C (JICCX). Expense ratio: 1.14%. Management fee: 0.3%. Five year annual return: 14.16%. JICCX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

