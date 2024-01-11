Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors A (FELAX) has a 1% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FELAX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With yearly returns of 28.45% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Harbor Capital Appreciation Admiral (HRCAX) is a stand out amongst its peers. HRCAX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 14.68%, expense ratio of 0.93% and management fee of 0.6%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

T. Rowe Price Capital Opportunity A (PACOX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PACOX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. PACOX has an expense ratio of 0.72%, management fee of 0.33%, and annual returns of 12.77% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

