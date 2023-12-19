Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund R5 (JGIRX): 0.44% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JGIRX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 14.48% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

MM Select Equity Asset I (MSEJX): 0.28% expense ratio and 0.18% management fee. MSEJX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. With yearly returns of 13.58% over the last five years, MSEJX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

MM Select Equity Asset I (MSEJX). Expense ratio: 0.28%. Management fee: 0.18%. Five year annual return: 13.58%. MSEJX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (JGIRX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MSEJX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.