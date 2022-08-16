Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

JPMorgan Intrepid Sustainable Equity Fund I Class (JIISX): 0.39% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JIISX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. JIISX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.04%.

Invesco Discovery Fund Class R6 (ODIIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. ODIIX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. With five-year annualized performance of 13.69%, expense ratio of 0.65% and management fee of 0.59%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

BNY Mellon Tax-Sensitive Large Cap Multi-Strat Class M Shares (MTSMX): 0.56% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. MTSMX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.1% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

