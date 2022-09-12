Should You Add Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) to Your Portfolio Now?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation ORCC is well-poised to grow on the back of rising interest income, volatility in markets and a solid growth strategy. Despite facing multiple constraints, shares of ORCC have climbed 1.6% in the past three months.

Owl Rock Capital — with a market cap of $5.1 billion — is a specialty finance company that lends funds to U.S. middle market companies. Based in New York, ORCC operates as a business development company. Courtesy of solid prospects, this presently Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock is worth investing in at the moment.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Trend in Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORCC’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.33 per share, which has witnessed five upward estimate revisions in the past 60 days against none in the opposite direction. The estimate indicates 6.4% year-over-year growth. Owl Rock Capital beat on earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed once, the average being 0.1%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Owl Rock Capital Corporation price-eps-surprise | Owl Rock Capital Corporation Quote

The consensus mark for current-year revenues is $1.1 billion, signaling a 10.8% year-over-year increase.

Key Drivers

Owl Rock Capital’s solid portfolio health is noteworthy. The upper-middle market firms included in ORCC’s portfolio have predictable businesses with minimum risk and strong cash flows. Companies from the financial services, internet software, insurance and food industries hold significant weightage in the diversified portfolio. Also, a significant chunk of its investments is in Senior Secured form, making it recession-proof.

A steady rise in revenues, primarily from the company’s rapidly-growing interest income and growth strategies, is likely to pave the way for long-term growth. As most of its assets are floating in nature, an improving interest rate environment is projected to drive net investment income in the second half of 2022.

ORCC’s inorganic growth story has been quite impressive. Deals like Baltimore Acquisition, Blue Owl Capital, Wellfleet CLO business and others keep strengthening its portfolio while generating substantial credit sources. It has a solid pipeline of committed merger and acquisition (M&A) deals nearing the finish line in the coming days. All these initiatives poise the company well for growth.

Owl Rock Capital’s dividend yield stands at 9.6%, much higher than the industry's average of 2.6%. It boasts a prudent capital deployment history in the form of share repurchases and dividend payments. The company paid dividends of $1.24 per share last year.

Finally, ORCC’s valuation looks impressive. Its forward 12-month price-to-earnings value stands at 9.02X, lower than the industry average of 10.86X. This indicates that the stock is cheaper than its peers and has more room left to run.

Key Risks

There are a few factors that might impede the stock’s growth.

ORCC’s rising expenses are putting pressure on margins. Also, a low return on equity compared with the industry is concerning. Nevertheless, we believe that a systematic and strategic plan of action will drive Owl Rock Capital’s growth in the long term.

Other Top-Ranked Players

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are CI Financial Corp. CIXX, Employers Holdings, Inc. EIG and Ares Capital Corporation ARCC, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Based in Toronto, CI Financial is a leading asset management holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIXX’s 2022 earnings has increased 1.2% in the past 30 days.

Headquartered in Reno, NV, Employers Holdings provides workers' compensation insurance to businesses operating in hazardous industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EIG’s 2022 earnings has increased 5.9% in the past 60 days.

Based in Los Angeles, CA, Ares Capital specializes in rescue financing of middle-market companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCC’s 2022 earnings indicates 16.3% year-over-year growth.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Employers Holdings Inc (EIG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



CI Financial Corp. (CIXX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.