Should You Add OPRX Stock to Your Portfolio Pre-Q1 Earnings?

OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX will report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 12, after the market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 1 cent, compared with 8 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The estimate has deteriorated from 2 cents per share over the past 60 days.



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The consensus estimate for total revenues is pinned at $18.45 million, down 15.9% year over year.

OPRX’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 390.29%.

What Our Model Predicts for OPRX’s Q1

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for OPRX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

OPRX has an Earnings ESP of -500.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Factors to Focus on Ahead of OPRX’s Q1 Earnings

Management has flagged a slower start to 2026, caused by macro and industry-specific dynamics. Softness in contracted revenues, linked to a broader market shift away from managed services, is an overhang. Management noted that the first half of 2025 saw $9 million higher managed services revenues, which are not expected to repeat this time around.

Moreover, volatility is increasing as pharmaceutical clients adopt a more conservative spending approach amid Most Favored Nation (“MFN”) pricing dynamics.

Management has lowered the revenue outlook for 2026 to $109-$114 million compared with the $118-$124 million provided at the end of the third quarter of 2025. The year is expected to be backloaded, with first-half revenues at 40% and 60% expected for the second half. As a result, the first-quarter performance is expected to have reflected these headwinds.

Coming to margins, while gross margin was 74.8% in the fourth quarter of 2025, OptimizeRx has guided for moderation in 2026, with gross margins expected in the mid-60% range due to normalization in channel mix. The company reiterated its focus on adjusted EBITDA, guiding $21-$25 million for 2026. This is more than the previously mentioned $19-$22 million. In addition to a fixed cost base and scalable operating model, EBITDA is gaining from cost discipline measures (post the Medicx buyout).

Moreover, OptimizeRx emphasized that the pharma marketing spend headwinds appear temporary. Management noted that the company continues to see strong engagement across its network and is confident that the demand trends will cushion the business. It expects normalization over the coming quarters.

OptimizeRx Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

OptimizeRx Corp. price-eps-surprise | OptimizeRx Corp. Quote

Additionally, the expanding adoption of OPRX’s Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (“DAAP”) bodes well. The DAAP platform offers predictive and secure marketing solutions, which connect patients, HCPs and life sciences across a strong network of clinical and personal platforms.

The company has also been seeing momentum across both established pharmaceutical clients and mid-tier/long-tail life science customers.

On the lastearnings call OptimizeRx addressed AI concerns, positioning it as a tailwind rather than a disruption risk, highlighting that AI is expected to free up marketing budgets, which are usually allocated up to 50% to content creation. These could be reallocated toward marketing execution and audience reach, areas where OptimizeRx shines, as highlighted by management.

OPRX Stock Plunges

Shares of OptimizeRx have lost 60.8% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Computer Software industry’s decline of 19.1%.

Price Performance



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Peers such as GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX, Phreesia PHR and Doximity DOCS have declined 16%, 57.9% and 51.1%, respectively.

GoodRx Holdings is another digital healthcare company focused on medication savings in the United States and used by nearly 25 million consumers. Doximity is a top-tier U.S. medical network, used by more than 85% of physicians and a majority of NPs and PAs. Phreesia offers an automated platform for healthcare organizations to manage patient intake.

Key Valuation Metric for OPRX

OPRX is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 1.05, a discount compared with the Zacks Computer Software industry’s 7.05 and the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 6.78.



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In comparison, DOCS, GDRX and PHR are trading at multiples of 6.81X, 1.12X and 1.1X, respectively.

What to Do With OPRX Stock Before Q1

Reduced near-term visibility and management’s expectation of a backloaded year, OPRX appears vulnerable to near-term volatility. On the flip side, strong EBITDA guidance and long-term platform traction provide a strong underlying narrative.

Overall, existing investors could wait for commentary at the upcomingearnings call while new investors would be better off waiting for a favorable entry point.

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OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.