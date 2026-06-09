Should You Add Myriad Genetics Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now?

Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN is well poised for growth in the coming quarters due to its impressive cadence of product launches. It is also poised to capitalize on growth opportunities within its oncology business. Favorable solvency further adds to the stock’s appeal. However, foreign exchange headwinds remain a concern.

Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s shares have lost 15.8% against the industry’s 14.2% growth and the S&P 500’s 26.7% gain.

The renowned genetic testing and precision medicine company has a market capitalization of $423.10 million. The company’s earnings yield of 0.2% remains ahead of the industry’s -29.4% yield. MYGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 237.5%.

Tailwinds for MYGN Stock

Huge Potential in Oncology Testing: Myriad Genetics is prioritizing germline and tumor testing that can expand clinical insight and support earlier, more precise treatment decisions. In the first quarter of 2026, revenues grew 2% year over year with stable total volumes, while Cancer Care Continuum volumes increased 13%, reflecting continued demand for hereditary cancer testing.

The company launched Precise MRD in March 2026 for a select set of breast cancer customers and reported positive early feedback on its ultrasensitive assay. Myriad Genetics also received FDA approval for MyChoice CDx as a companion diagnostic for Zejula in advanced ovarian cancer, which can reinforce its tumor profiling franchise. Management remains on track to launch its AI-enhanced Prolaris prostate cancer test in June 2026.

Product Launches and Upgrades: After expanding the MyRisk panel to 63 genes across more than 11 cancer types, the company launched additional disease-specific panels in the first quarter of 2026.

In March, Myriad Genetics initiated a limited launch of Precise MRD for breast cancer patients and stated early customer feedback has been positive as community oncology workflows develop. In tumor profiling, the company received FDA approval for MyChoice CDx as a companion diagnostic for Zejula in advanced ovarian cancer, which can support broader guideline use. In Prenatal Health, FirstGene remains on track for a full commercial launch in the second half of 2026, with all results delivered within 14 days.

Sound Solvency With Slight Leverage: Myriad Genetics exited the first quarter of 2026 with $124.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, down from $149.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. This reflects typical first-quarter cash burn and increased commercial investment. Long-term debt was $120.3 million at quarter-end, broadly consistent with the year-end 2025 level.

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Concerns for MYGN

Foreign Exchange Headwinds: Myriad Genetics generates revenues and incurs expenses in foreign currencies, creating translation risk when the U.S. dollar moves. The company has active sales operations in Japan and other international markets, so currency shifts can affect reported growth rates even if local demand is unchanged.

The company’s 2026 guidance assumes currency rates as of May 5, 2026, so material changes could shift reported revenues and profitability versus plan. Myriad Genetics does not currently use hedging strategies, and this can leave quarterly results more sensitive to currency volatility as international testing volumes evolve.

MYGN Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings per share ha moved south to 1 cent.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $859.1 million, suggesting a 4.2% rise from the year-ago reported number.

Other Top MedTech Stocks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Integra LifeSciences IART and Phibro Animal Health PAHC.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 5.5%, well ahead of the industry’s negative 3% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%. The company’s shares have rallied 43.8% against the industry’s 4.8% decline over the past year.

GMED sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Integra LifeSciences, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 16% against the industry’s negative 3% yield. Shares of the company have gained 22.8% compared with the industry’s 4.8% growth. IART’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 9.2% compared with the industry’s 2.8% yield. Shares of the company have climbed 43.1% against the industry’s 27.9% decline. PAHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.3%.

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Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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