Should You Add Marinus (MRNS) Stock to Your Portfolio Now?

Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ MRNS epilepsy medicine, Zalmy (ganaxolone) oral suspension, which was approved in the United States in 2022, has been witnessing strong sequential sales growth and enjoying robust payer coverage one year into the launch. Zalmy is approved for treating seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder (CDD), a rare form of genetic epilepsy.

Marinus’ commercial partners in the EU, China and some other regions have also made notable progress in terms of Zalmy’s launch.

The company is also evaluating ganaxolone for the treatment of other rare genetic epilepsies like tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and refractory status epilepticus (RSE).

The year 2024 is expected to be a catalyst-rich year for Marinus. The company expects its interim analysis, with top-line data readout from the RAISE study evaluating IV ganaxolone for RSE, to be available in the second quarter of 2024. Over 75% of patients required for an interim analysis are now enrolled. Full enrollment for the interim analysis is expected to be concluded in the first quarter of 2024.

Top-line data from the phase III TrustTSC study on ganaxolone for TSC is expected in mid-2024. Marinus is currently the only product in phase III development for this indication. The company expects to complete both the RAISE and TrustTSC studies in 2024. Approval for these expanded indications will significantly expand Zalmy’s eligible patient population.

The ganaxolone franchise could prove to be an important long-term growth driver for Marinus as the epilepsy market is relatively an orphan market.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ stock has risen 70.1% in the past year against a decrease of 7.4% for the industry.



The consensus estimate for 2024 loss has narrowed from $2.43 per share to $2.27 per share over the past 90 days. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

