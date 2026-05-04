Should You Add HUBS Stock to Your Portfolio Ahead of Q1 Earnings?

HubSpot, Inc. HUBS is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues and earnings is pegged at $866.74 million and $2.47 per share, respectively. Earnings estimates for HUBS for 2026 have increased 0.4% to $12.44 per share over the past 60 days and increased 0.13% to $15.12 per share for 2027.

HUBS Estimate Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Surprise History

The communications components provider delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.01%, on average, beating estimates on each occasion. In the last reported quarter, the company pulled off an earnings surprise of 3.34%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for HUBS for the first quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



HUBS currently has an Earnings ESP of -91.49% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping the Upcoming Results

HubSpot is benefiting from steady multi-hub adoption in the premium market. In the premium market, large companies are opting for HubSpot AI to propel AI innovation, consolidate tech stacks, and optimize cost. As more customers expand from single products into integrated suites (Marketing, Sales, Service, Content, and Operations), this will increase average contract value. Moreover, user using the integrated suite will also face higher switching costs as their workflow and operations become highly dependent on HUBS’ ecosystem. This strong ecosystem lock-in boosts customer retention. Pricing optimization is driving customer addition in the lower tier of the market spectrum.



The company is witnessing growing adoption of its AI-powered “agentic customer platform,” where tools like Customer Agent, Prospecting Agent, and Data Agent are gaining solid market traction. The company is taking active steps to move away from legacy SaaS to AI-first customer relationship management. Such efforts boost its competitive edge in the industry. These factors are likely to have had a positive impact on first-quarter earnings.



However, the company’s growth model is highly dependent on new customer additions, retaining existing ones, and expanding revenues within its user base. Global macro uncertainty can lead to constrained spending on digital transformation by small and mid-sized businesses. These could hinder HUBS’ growth prospects. The company faces stiff competition from other industry leaders, such as Salesforce, Inc. CRM and Microsoft Corp. MSFT. Salesforce and Microsoft are also rapidly incorporating AI across their portfolios to drive user adoption. Fierce competition can put pricing pressure and strain the margin.

Price Performance

Over the past year, HUBS shares have declined 60.4% compared with the industry’s decline of 7.4%, underperforming peers like Microsoft and Salesforce. MSFT has fallen 4%, and CRM has declined 30.4% during this period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Valuation Metric

From a valuation standpoint, HUBS appears to be trading at a premium compared to the industry. Going by the price/book ratio, the company shares currently trade at 6.12 book value, higher than 4.83 for the industry but lower than the stock’s mean of 11.33.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Consideration

HubSpot’s unified multi-hub platform is gaining solid momentum among enterprise customers. It’s successfully venturing into the upmarket while maintaining a strong presence in the lower spectrum through pricing optimization and a seat-based pricing model. Its land and expand business model acts as a powerful growth engine by lowering the barrier to entry and gradually converting customers to the premium product offerings.



The company’s strong focus on AI innovation is another growth driver. HubSpot's AI, which includes cutting-edge features such as AI assistance, AI agents, AI insights and ChatSpot, is driving more value to customers. It has a strong balance sheet and generates significant cash flow, which makes it an attractive stock for investors. HUBS’ debt-to-capital ratio stands at 0.0%. Its current ratio stands at 1.67, which indicates that the company is well positioned to cover its short-term liabilities.



However, HubSpot operates in a highly competitive and fast-changing business software market. Increasing competition across each of its served verticals raises customer acquisition costs and puts pressure on pricing. It also generates a significant portion of its revenues from the international market. Forex volatility remains a concern. Growing geopolitical volatility and macro uncertainty can impact customers’ spending decisions and impact its growth prospects in the near term.

End Note

HubSpot is set to benefit from solid user engagement in its customer relationship management platform. The company’s versatile strategy and land-and-expand business model are propelling customer addition. Efficient working capital management and a strong balance sheet are positive factors. However, growing competition in the CRM space and macro headwinds are major concerns. With a Zacks Rank #3, HUBS appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and new investors could be better off if they trade with caution.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.