Should You Add Eaton Stock to Your Portfolio Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Eaton Corporation ETN is expected to report an improvement in both top and bottom lines when it posts second-quarter 2026 results on July 31, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETN’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $8 billion, indicating a 13.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.08 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETN’s second-quarter earnings indicates growth of 0.33% in the past 60 days.



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Eaton’s Earnings Surprise History Looks Promising

Eaton’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and met in one, resulting in an average surprise of 0.98%.



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What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Eaton this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is exactly the case here, as you can see below.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Eaton Corporation, PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Eaton Corporation, PLC price-eps-surprise | Eaton Corporation, PLC Quote

Earnings ESP: Eaton has an Earnings ESP of +0.32%.



Zacks Rank: Eaton currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Other stocks in the same Zacks Industrial Products sector that possess these two factors and are likely to come out with an earnings beat this season are CECO Environmental CECO, MSC Industrial MSM and W.W. Grainger GWW, with Earnings ESP of +30.23%, +2.99% and +2.50%, respectively. CECO and MSM sport a Zacks Rank #1 each and GWW currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Key Factors Expected to Have Shaped Eaton’s Q2 Earnings

Eaton’s consistent investment in research and development has been helping enhance its existing product portfolio while facilitating the introduction of innovative solutions tailored to customer needs. This focus on innovation has been enabling the company to secure new orders, expand its market presence and support earnings growth. For the second quarter, Eaton expects organic revenue growth of 9-11%.



Eaton’s second-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the acquisition of Ultra PCS, which is expected to add $60 million to its Aerospace segment’s total revenues. Boyd Thermal acquisition is expected to add $360 million to the Electric Global segment.



Eaton’s diversified product portfolio has also been helping it win new orders and steadily build the backlog. The expanding backlog provides strong revenue visibility, while the growing pipeline of future business continues to support the company’s growth prospects and boosted second-quarter earnings.



Eaton’s second-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from robust demand across its Data Centers, Utilities, Commercial & Institutional and Commercial Aerospace end markets.

Eaton Stock Trading at a Premium

Eaton’s stock is currently overvalued compared with its industry on a forward 12-month P/E multiple basis (P/E F12M), as shown in the chart below. ETN is currently trading at 26.27X compared with its industry average of 23.7X.



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Eaton’s Price Performance

Eaton has gained 9% in the past six months, outperforming the industry’s rally of 7.1%.



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Investment Thesis

Eaton continues to benefit from robust demand across its diverse business segments. The strong focus on innovation, supported by sustained investments in research and development, has enabled the company to continually enhance the quality and performance of its products. Courtesy of strong demand and proper cost management, Eaton expects its segment operating margin in the range of 22.6-23% in the second quarter.



Effective power management is essential to the success of a broad range of projects, and Eaton has established itself as a reliable provider of these solutions. The company’s ability to meet urgent and complex customer needs further enhances its competitive position in the market.



With operations spanning nearly 180 countries and a globally distributed manufacturing base, Eaton enjoys a well-diversified revenue stream. However, this broad international presence also exposes the company to geopolitical uncertainties, which could lead to potential order disruptions and operational challenges.

Summing Up

Eaton’s rising earnings estimates, coupled with the expanding backlog, are expected to further support its overall performance. Steady demand, improving end-market conditions and a growing backlog point to a healthy pipeline of new orders.



The stock remains an attractive investment, supported by a strengthening earnings outlook and solid contributions from both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.



Despite Eaton's premium valuation, existing shareholders may consider retaining their positions, while prospective investors may find this high-quality stock an attractive addition ahead of its upcoming earnings release.

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Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.