Should You Add ANET Stock to Your Portfolio Ahead of Q1 Earnings?

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues and earnings is pegged at $2.62 billion and 81 cents per share, respectively. Earnings estimates for Arista for 2026 have increased 0.85% to $3.54 per share over the past 60 days and increased 2.42% to $4.23 per share for 2027.

ANET Estimate Trend



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Earnings Surprise History

The communications components provider delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 9%, on average, beating estimates on each occasion. In the last reported quarter, the company pulled off an earnings surprise of 9.33%.



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Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Arista for the first quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Arista currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.79% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping the Upcoming Results

During the quarter, Arista introduced the XPO (eXtra-dense Pluggable Optics) platform. The XPO modules are designed to support ultra-high bandwidth and density requirements in AI data centers. The platform also addresses the growing power and thermal challenges associated with large-scale AI workloads.



Each of the modules is capable of supporting 12.8 Tbps. Its integrated liquid cooling capabilities efficiently manage high power levels, ensuring consistent performance under intensive operating conditions. Seamless support for a varied array of optical standards and interface configurations ensures greater flexibility across several deployment scenarios.



Such an innovative product launch is positioning Arista to capitalize on the rapidly growing AI data center infrastructure market. The company faces stiff competition from large network equipment makers such as Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO and Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE. However, its strong focus on innovation and effort to expand its portfolio better equip ANET to fend off the competition to some extent.



The Arista 2.0 strategy is resonating well with customers, with its modern networking platforms being foundational for the transformation from silos to centers of data. The company is well-positioned with the right network architecture for client-to-campus data center cloud and AI networking backed by three guiding principles. These include the best-in-class, highly proactive products with resilience, zero-touch automation and telemetry with predictive client-to-cloud one-click operations with granular visibility and prescriptive insights for deeper AI algorithms.

Price Performance

Over the past year, Arista shares have gained 96.6% against the industry’s decline of 5.8%, outperforming peers like Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Cisco. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has gained 75.3%, and Cisco has soared 57.4% during this period.



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Key Valuation Metric

From a valuation standpoint, Arista appears to be trading at a premium compared to the industry and above its mean. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company shares currently trade at 45.85 forward earnings, higher than 26.8 for the industry and higher than the stock’s mean of 44.4.



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Investment Consideration

AI has become a primary growth driver for Arista. Over the past few quarters, the company has strengthened its position within the broader AI ecosystem through forming strategic collaborations with major industry leaders such as NVIDIA, AMD, OpenAI and others. By opting for multi-vendor and open network architecture, Arista reduces the risk associated with overdependence on a single ecosystem. This approach augments Arista’s relevance across global AI ecosystems and increases its addressable market.



The company is witnessing rapid adoption of its leading-edge networking products, such as 800-gig Ethernet solutions. Arista is already taking steps to support the future transitions to 1.6 terabit networking. As hyperscalers and enterprises continue to modernize their networking infrastructure, Arista’s proactive research and innovation initiatives will allow it to capture the future upgrade cycle.



Substantial cash reserves and robust operating cash flow showcase the company’s strong financial strength. Despite increased investments in headcount, new product development and variable compensation, Arista maintained operating expenses at a stable proportion of revenues, demonstrating strong cost discipline and supporting continued margin expansion and cash flow generation.

End Note

Solid momentum in the AI networking vertical, expanding AI ecosystem partnerships are a major growth engine for the company. Its software and subscription-based offerings like CloudVision are also gaining traction. Operating cost discipline, working capital management and robust cash flow growth are positive factors. Upward estimate revision underscores growing investors’ confidence in the stock’s growth potential. With a Zacks Rank #2 and strong price performance, Arista appears to be a good investment option at present.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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