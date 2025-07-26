Should You Actually Invest Your Own Money in the Trump Baby Accounts?

One of the key provisions of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” establishes so-called “Trump Accounts,” designed to encourage savings for newborn children. In addition to receiving an initial deposit from the federal government, the accounts allow for additional contributions by parents or employers.

Read Next: Here’s How Much Every Tax Bracket Would Gain — Or Lose — Under Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

Check Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

The question is this: Should you actually invest your own money in these accounts? Or is there a better option among the other types of regular and tax-advantaged accounts that are already available? Here’s a brief overview of the provisions of the Trump baby accounts and some recommendations as to whether or not you should invest.

What Are the Parameters of the Trump Baby Accounts?

The Trump Accounts are custodial, tax-deferred accounts that are somewhat like a hybrid of a traditional custodial account and an IRA account. They are registered in the name of the child, like a custodial account, and the money inside grows tax-deferred, like in an IRA.

Money in a Trump Account cannot be withdrawn until age 18. After that, withdrawals can be made, but they are fully taxable and may be subject to a 10% penalty if withdrawn before age 59 1/2, as with IRAs and other tax-deferred retirement accounts. As with IRAs, there are some exceptions to the 10% penalty rule, including withdrawals for higher education and the purchase of a first home.

One of the unique benefits of a Trump Account is that the government will fund the first $1,000 in each and every account. After that, parents or employers can contribute up to an additional $5,000 per year, with a limit of $2,500 coming from employers.

Unlike investments in other tax-deferred accounts, like 529 plans, IRAs and 401(k) plans, investments within a Trump Account are strictly limited to a U.S. stock market index fund.

Find Out: 5 Ways Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Could Impact Your Wallet

Comparison of Trump Accounts With 529 Plans

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the basic provisions of a Trump Account with a 529 plan, which is a commonly used, tax-deferred college funding account.

Trump Account 529 Plan Government Contribution $1,000 $0 Contribution Limit $5,000 annually Variable; typically in the $300,000 range over the lifetime of the account Investment Options A U.S. stock index fund Typically a range of mutual funds or ETFs Taxation of Withdrawals Fully taxable; 10% penalty before age 59 1/2, with some exceptions (first-time homebuyer, education, etc.) Tax-free if used for education; earnings are fully taxable otherwise, with a 10% early withdrawal penalty if not used for qualified purpose Account Ownership Child’s name; could affect student aid Account owner’s name (typically a parent); reduced FAFSA impact Tax Treatment of Contributions Funded with after-tax money Funded with after-tax money Withdrawal Time Frame Not allowed until after age 18; taxable upon withdrawal Anytime, but must be used for education to be tax-free Risk Level 100% equity portfolio; restricted withdrawals until 18 More diversified investment options Asset Management One investment option State investment plans or professional advisor; some DIY options

So What’s the Verdict?

As Michael Reynolds, a certified financial planner at Elevation Financial in the Indianapolis area, told NPR, “I’m going to take the thousand dollars, definitely. Nothing wrong with that.” But beyond that, most advisors suggest that 529 plans might be the better option.

Here are some of the main advantages of a 529 plan over a Trump Account:

Higher maximum contributions over life of account

More diversified investment options

Accounts count as parents’ assets, not child’s assets

Money can be withdrawn at any time, instead of being locked in account until the child turns age 18 (taxes and penalties may apply).

The main advantage of the Trump Account is the initial $1,000 in seed funding from the federal government. That, advisors agree, is something parents should take advantage of. But adding more money to these accounts — while better than not saving at all — may not be the optimal use of your child’s investment funds.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Should You Actually Invest Your Own Money in the Trump Baby Accounts?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.