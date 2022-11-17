Should WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF (DLN) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF (DLN) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/16/2006.

The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $3.72 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Value

Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.

Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.28%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.40%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Healthcare sector--about 17.60% of the portfolio. Consumer Staples and Information Technology round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Microsoft Corp (MSFT) accounts for about 4.22% of total assets, followed by Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) and Apple Inc (AAPL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 26.94% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

DLN seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Index before fees and expenses. The WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the U.S. dividend-paying market.

The ETF has lost about -3.65% so far this year and it's up approximately 0.14% in the last one year (as of 11/17/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $55.26 and $66.91.

The ETF has a beta of 0.90 and standard deviation of 23.53% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 299 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, DLN is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $54.47 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $104.38 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

