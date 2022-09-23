Should Weakness in VICI Properties Inc.'s (NYSE:VICI) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) has had a rough month with its share price down 6.5%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Particularly, we will be paying attention to VICI Properties' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for VICI Properties is:

2.9% = US$633m ÷ US$22b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

VICI Properties' Earnings Growth And 2.9% ROE

It is hard to argue that VICI Properties' ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 6.6%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Despite this, surprisingly, VICI Properties saw an exceptional 36% net income growth over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that VICI Properties' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 11% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:VICI Past Earnings Growth September 23rd 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about VICI Properties''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is VICI Properties Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

VICI Properties seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 78%, meaning the company retains only 22% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. Despite this, the company's earnings have grown significantly as we saw above.

Besides, VICI Properties has been paying dividends over a period of four years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 72% of its profits over the next three years. However, VICI Properties' ROE is predicted to rise to 9.4% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that VICI Properties has some positive attributes. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

