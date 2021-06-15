Should Weakness in Utah Medical Products, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Utah Medical Products' (NASDAQ:UTMD) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.9% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study Utah Medical Products' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Utah Medical Products is:

10% = US$11m ÷ US$105m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Utah Medical Products' Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

At first glance, Utah Medical Products seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 10%. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why Utah Medical Products saw little to no growth in the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Utah Medical Products' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 14% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGS:UTMD Past Earnings Growth June 15th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Utah Medical Products is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Utah Medical Products Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 32% (meaning the company retains68% of profits) in the last three-year period, Utah Medical Products' earnings growth was more or les flat. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, Utah Medical Products has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Utah Medical Products certainly does have some positive factors to consider. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into Utah Medical Products' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

