Should Weakness in The St. Joe Company's (NYSE:JOE) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

With its stock down 7.1% over the past month, it is easy to disregard St. Joe (NYSE:JOE). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on St. Joe's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for St. Joe is:

8.0% = US$45m ÷ US$568m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.08 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

St. Joe's Earnings Growth And 8.0% ROE

On the face of it, St. Joe's ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 7.5%. On the other hand, St. Joe reported a moderate 18% net income growth over the past five years. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared St. Joe's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 3.9%.

NYSE:JOE Past Earnings Growth April 22nd 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if St. Joe is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is St. Joe Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

St. Joe's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 9.1% (implying that it retains 91% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we feel that St. Joe certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for St. Joe by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

