Should Weakness in Peloton Interactive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

With its stock down 33% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Peloton Interactive's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Peloton Interactive is:

8.6% = US$166m ÷ US$1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.09.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Peloton Interactive's Earnings Growth And 8.6% ROE

At first glance, Peloton Interactive's ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 24% either. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Peloton Interactive grew its net income at a significant rate of 36% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Peloton Interactive's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 7.0% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:PTON Past Earnings Growth May 3rd 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Peloton Interactive is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Peloton Interactive Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Peloton Interactive has some positive aspects to its business. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

