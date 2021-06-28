Should Weakness in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) has had a rough month with its share price down 16%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Minerva Neurosciences' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Minerva Neurosciences is:

12% = US$5.3m ÷ US$45m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Minerva Neurosciences' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Minerva Neurosciences seems to have a respectable ROE. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 18% does temper our expectations. Additionally, the low net income growth of 2.2% seen by Minerva Neurosciences over the past five years doesn't paint a very bright picture. Not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. Therefore, the low earnings growth could be the result of other factors. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is facing competitive pressures.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Minerva Neurosciences' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 22% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGM:NERV Past Earnings Growth June 28th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Minerva Neurosciences''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Minerva Neurosciences Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Summary

Overall, we feel that Minerva Neurosciences certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a respectable rate of return and is reinvesting a huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

