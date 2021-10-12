Should Weakness in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) has had a rough month with its share price down 9.5%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Essential Properties Realty Trust's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Essential Properties Realty Trust is:

3.1% = US$57m ÷ US$1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.03 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Essential Properties Realty Trust's Earnings Growth And 3.1% ROE

It is hard to argue that Essential Properties Realty Trust's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 5.6%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Despite this, surprisingly, Essential Properties Realty Trust saw an exceptional 50% net income growth over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Essential Properties Realty Trust's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.9% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:EPRT Past Earnings Growth October 12th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Essential Properties Realty Trust's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Essential Properties Realty Trust Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 78%. This means that it has only 22% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings significantly, as we saw above.

Additionally, Essential Properties Realty Trust has paid dividends over a period of three years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 63%. Regardless, the future ROE for Essential Properties Realty Trust is predicted to rise to 5.5% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Essential Properties Realty Trust has some positive aspects to its business. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

