Should Weakness in Ducommun Incorporated's (NYSE:DCO) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) has had a rough month with its share price down 9.1%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Ducommun's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ducommun is:

8.3% = US$28m ÷ US$336m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.08.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Ducommun's Earnings Growth And 8.3% ROE

At first glance, Ducommun's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 8.7%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Particularly, the exceptional 49% net income growth seen by Ducommun over the past five years is pretty remarkable. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Ducommun's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 19%.

NYSE:DCO Past Earnings Growth May 30th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is DCO worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DCO is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Ducommun Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Ducommun doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Ducommun has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

