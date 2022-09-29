Should Weakness in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s (NYSE:ARE) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) has had a rough month with its share price down 9.3%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Alexandria Real Estate Equities' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is:

2.0% = US$416m ÷ US$20b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.02 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities' Earnings Growth And 2.0% ROE

As you can see, Alexandria Real Estate Equities' ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 6.6%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Despite this, surprisingly, Alexandria Real Estate Equities saw an exceptional 27% net income growth over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Alexandria Real Estate Equities' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 11% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:ARE Past Earnings Growth September 29th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is ARE fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Alexandria Real Estate Equities Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 51%. This means that it has only 49% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. Despite this, the company's earnings have grown significantly as we saw above.

Besides, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 61% over the next three years. However, Alexandria Real Estate Equities' future ROE is expected to rise to 3.0% despite the expected increase in the company's payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Summary

In total, it does look like Alexandria Real Estate Equities has some positive aspects to its business. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

