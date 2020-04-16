Should We Start Buying Travel & Leisure Stocks?

Airlines, hotels & resorts, amusement parks, and cruises have been pummeled by the pandemic.

The pandemic may be the end of cruise liners as we know them. Carnival CCL, the largest cruise company in the world, has lost 76% of its value in 2020 thus far. The pandemic has made cruises taboo, and it may take years for them to shake this. There is going to be bankruptcy and consolidation in the nonessential cruise industry.

Amusement parks like Six Flags SIX is on the verge of another bankruptcy. Disney DIS has had to close its 12 global theme parks but looks to Disney+ for future growth.

The airline industry is facing its most significant threat in history. Delta DAL, the largest global airline, has declined 59% since the beginning of 2020. Airlines are looking to the US government for support.

Hotels have had record low occupancy and been forced to furlough countless employees. People are itching to get away from their homes as this quarantine prolongs. I think we will see a big uptick in hotel & resort revenues once the economy opens.

