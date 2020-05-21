Should We Be Optimistic Or Realistic About the Markets? Why Not Both?

The Dow and S&P are only down 8% on the year, happening at the same time the economy is seeing the worst slowdown since WWII. The Nasdaq is up 8% year-to-date, on pace for yet another great year for the index, and it’s not even June. One unexpected bright spot for the economic recovery has been work-from-home productivity. Companies who have employees working at home have found they can operate just as well if not better than before.

That said, we know the market is not the economy, and large cap stocks are getting a tailwind from the fiscal and monetary stimulus. There are still major roadblocks to get over.

We are only 2 months into the crisis and the commercial real estate crater has not really filtered itself into the system. The Federal Reserve is pleading with Congress to do more fiscal stimulus to help out state and local governments, who are seeing a significant drop in tax revenues. Cracks in the system are still vulnerabilities for the markets, and cracks in specific areas could be bad for that particular sector. Single stock analysis can help make a portfolio look more like the Nasdaq-100 Index and less like the Russell 2000 Small Cap Index. Proceeding with caution and due diligence on parts of the economy is necessary.

I do think we can innovate our way out of this problem. I think the American system of free market capitalism is the best way to do so, and the reason why money continues to flow towards it. Because of that, I’m willing to invest with full confidence in the market, and I am supremely confident major U.S. equities will be higher given a long enough period. However, the risks to shocks in the system can cause significant hiccups, which is why I am always long on the market with a hedge.

A perfect example of a hiccup in a single stock can be seen this week. The market initially celebrated recent news of a potential vaccine. On Monday, Moderna released partial results of an early vaccine trial, a day ahead of the company's one billion plus capital raise. On the surface, this is a perfect use of capital markets and why I love capitalism. There is a global problem with COVID-19, and Moderna might be close to a solution, but if they do have an effective vaccine in their next trial, they will need to vastly increase their production capabilities. Thus, this capital raise will allow them to invest in facilities to ramp up production and do so quickly.

The market priced the offering very high, expecting the stock to continue its meteoric run. After the offering, the stock traded down 10% on doubts cast on the limited test. Optimism faded quickly, and liquidity in the system was enough to shake out the weak hands. The market rose with the news on the potential vaccine, fell, and then rose again.

These volatility events that seem to be happening more and more frequently allowed for hedgers to rebalance into stocks lower, so I like having that aspect of investing right now as a sleeve of my investment portfolio.

While I am optimistic, I can't ignore reality, either. As confident as I am about U.S. markets, I am equally confident that there will be shocks to it, just like the shock investors in the secondary offering to Moderna got on Tuesday. Just going back the past few years, the following shocks come to mind:

The trade war in December 2018

'Volmageddon' in February 2018

Brexit

The 2016 election

The 2015 taper tantrum

The 2012-13 fiscal cliff

I can go on, but you get my drift. These events cannot be predicted, but it’s more likely than not that a volatility event will happen in a calendar year and that is why I maintain a volatility overlay in my portfolio to add diversification. Like what we saw with Moderna -- we can be optimistic and realistic at the same time.

