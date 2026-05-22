Should Visa & Mastercard Investors Worry About UK & Europe's Moves?

Britain’s Payment Systems Regulator, or PSR, has stepped up scrutiny of card networks after years of complaints from merchants over rising card costs. The regulator is now consulting on a proposed regulatory financial reporting framework that would require Visa Inc. V and Mastercard Incorporated MA to disclose detailed information tied to their UK operations.

The consultation focuses on margins, profitability and the economics behind scheme and processing fees charged across the card ecosystems. The PSR said the goal is to better understand whether the companies are earning excessive returns in a market with limited competition. The consultation follows years of PSR scrutiny into rising scheme and processing fees charged by Visa and Mastercard, with the regulator previously expressing concerns about limited competition in the market.

While nothing has been finalized, the consultation marks one of the strongest regulatory challenges yet to Visa and Mastercard’s dominance in the U.K. payments market. Submissions on the consultation are due by July 3, 2026. The regulator plans to announce its final decisions on the information, transparency and complexity, and Pricing Governance remedies later this summer.

What the Consultation Could Mean for V and MA

For Visa and Mastercard, the immediate financial impact may be limited because the consultation does not impose fee caps or direct penalties. However, the longer-term implications could be more significant. If the reporting framework eventually moves forward, regulators would gain deeper visibility into how profitable the companies’ U.K. businesses have become. That could strengthen future cases for tougher oversight or pricing intervention. Merchants have long argued that scheme fees have increased too aggressively, and mandatory disclosures may give regulators more evidence to examine those claims.

Investors are also paying attention to the reputational risk. Both companies have defended higher fees by pointing to investments in cybersecurity, fraud protection and network reliability. But if regulators later conclude margins are unusually high, that defense could weaken. The U.K. is also an influential payments market, meaning any successful regulatory push there may encourage authorities in other regions to pursue similar transparency measures against the global card giants. Meanwhile, several U.K. banks are exploring domestic alternatives, which could gradually reduce dependence on U.S.-based card networks.

Regulatory Pressures Building Beyond the UK

The U.K. consultation also comes as regulatory scrutiny around payment networks expands globally. In the United States, the Department of Justice has already accused Visa and Mastercard of using market dominance to maintain elevated merchant fees. The proposed Credit Card Competition Act could also reshape routing rules, potentially changing how payment networks capture value.

Nevertheless, both companies continue to deliver steady execution, backed by strong payment volume trends, resilient cross-border activity, and accelerating value-added services growth. While Visa currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Mastercard has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Europe Pushes for Alternatives

Europe is pursuing a broader strategy that could create an even larger long-term challenge for American payment companies. The European Central Bank is continuing work on the digital euro, partly to reduce the region’s dependence on U.S.-controlled payment infrastructure. European policymakers are increasingly concerned that Visa and Mastercard dominate a large share of the bloc’s card transactions, giving foreign companies major influence over Europe’s financial system. At the same time, fintech players such as PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL and Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM continue expanding across Europe’s digital payments market.

The ECB wants a regional alternative that consumers would use through banks and mobile wallets, while the ECB would provide the underlying infrastructure. If widely adopted, such a system could bypass parts of the traditional card network model. The project has faced resistance from banks, which worry about losing payments revenues, creating friction between policymakers and the financial sector.

Still, Europe continues pushing broader regional payment initiatives such as Wero to reduce reliance on international card rails. Even if adoption takes time, the direction is clear. Governments and central banks increasingly see payments infrastructure as a strategic issue tied to economic sovereignty. For investors, the bigger risk may be a gradual shift toward regional payment systems that weaken Visa and Mastercard’s pricing power over time.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.