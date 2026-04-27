Should VICI Stock Be in Your Portfolio Pre-Q1 Earnings?

VICI Properties Inc. VICI is slated to report first-quarter 2026 earnings results on April 29, after the closing bell. Its quarterly results are expected to exhibit growth in revenues and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share.

In the last reported quarter, this New York-based experiential REIT, which owns the portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, reported an AFFO per share of 60 cents, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Over the preceding four quarters, the company’s AFFO per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on one occasion and met in the remaining quarters, the average surprise being 0.42%. This is depicted in the graph below:

VICI Properties Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

VICI Properties Inc. price-eps-surprise | VICI Properties Inc. Quote

Factors at Play & Projections for VICI

In the first quarter, VICI's long-term triple-net leases with its established operators are likely to have contributed to stable revenue generation during the quarter, supporting its top-line growth.

VICI Properties’ lease agreements feature a rent roll with CPI-linked escalations. This structure ensures the company’s cash flow growth alongside inflation.

VICI Properties has diversified its portfolio beyond gaming, which includes investments in other non-gaming experiential assets like Chelsea Piers and Lucky Strike Entertainment. Its ability to execute growth strategies effectively demonstrates strong management and positions the company for sustained success, yielding revenue growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.02 billion, which suggests growth of 3.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The company’s activities during the to-be-reported quarter were inadequate to garner analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly AFFO per share has remained unchanged at 61 cents for three months. The figure indicates growth of 5.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for VICI

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a surprise in terms of AFFO per share for VICI Properties this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an AFFO beat, which is not the case here.

VICI Properties currently has an Earnings ESP of -0.83% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are two stocks from the broader REIT industry — BXP, Inc. BXP and Host Hotels & Resorts HST — that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to report a surprise this quarter.

BXP, scheduled to report quarterly numbers on April 28, has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Host Hotels is slated to report quarterly numbers on May 6. HST has an Earnings ESP of +2.41% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.