Should Vanguard S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The Vanguard S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) was launched on 09/09/2010, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $590.82 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Growth

Small cap companies have market capitalization below $2 billion. They usually have higher potential than large and mid cap companies with stocks but higher risk.

While growth stocks do boast higher than average sales and earnings growth rates, and they are expected to grow faster than the wider market, investors should note these kinds of stocks have higher valuations. Further, growth stocks have a higher level of volatility associated with them. When you consider growth versus value, growth stocks are usually the clear winner in strong bull markets but tend to fall flat in nearly all other environments.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.15%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.74%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 19.90% of the portfolio. Industrials and Healthcare round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) accounts for about 1.41% of total assets, followed by Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) and Stamps.com Inc. (STMP).

The top 10 holdings account for about 10.04% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

VIOG seeks to match the performance of the S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth Index before fees and expenses. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index represents the growth companies of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

The ETF has gained about 19.13% so far this year and was up about 19.58% in the last one year (as of 12/16/2021). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $194.83 and $247.60.

The ETF has a beta of 1.14 and standard deviation of 28.81% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 338 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Vanguard S&P SmallCap 600 Growth ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VIOG is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) and the Vanguard SmallCap Growth ETF (VBK) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has $11.80 billion in assets, Vanguard SmallCap Growth ETF has $15.81 billion. IWO has an expense ratio of 0.24% and VBK charges 0.07%.

Bottom-Line

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

