Should Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) was launched on 09/09/2010, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $2.51 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Blend

Sitting at a market capitalization below $2 billion, small cap companies tend to be high-potential stocks compared to its large and mid cap counterparts, but come with higher risk.

Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.10%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.52%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 18.20% of the portfolio. Financials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Fabrinet (FN) accounts for about 0.69% of total assets, followed by Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) and Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK).

The top 10 holdings account for about 3.16% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

VIOO seeks to match the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index before fees and expenses. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index represents the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market.

The ETF has lost about -3.04% so far this year and is up about 13.08% in the last one year (as of 05/02/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $81.22 and $101.50.

The ETF has a beta of 1.13 and standard deviation of 21.58% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 610 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VIOO is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 ETF has $58.13 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has $75.99 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

