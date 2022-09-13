Should Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/09/2010.

The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $2.99 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Value

Large cap companies usually have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.

While value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, they also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.10%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.08%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Healthcare sector--about 16.30% of the portfolio. Financials and Industrials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) accounts for about 3.17% of total assets, followed by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM).

The top 10 holdings account for about 18.23% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

VOOV seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Value Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of large capitalization value stocks.

The ETF has lost about -6.11% so far this year and it's up approximately 0.51% in the last one year (as of 09/13/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $129.51 and $153.78.

The ETF has a beta of 0.92 and standard deviation of 23.53% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 450 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VOOV is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $53.66 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $100.65 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Bottom-Line

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.



Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV): ETF Research Reports



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vanguard Value ETF (VTV): ETF Research Reports



iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.