Should Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004.

The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $27.25 billion, making it the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Value

Sitting at a market capitalization below $2 billion, small cap companies tend to be high-potential stocks compared to its large and mid cap counterparts, but come with higher risk.

Carrying lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, value stocks also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Considering long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets; however, they are more likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.07%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.21%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 22.60% of the portfolio. Financials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) accounts for about 0.73% of total assets, followed by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) and Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL).

Performance and Risk

VBR seeks to match the performance of the CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index before fees and expenses. The CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index measures the investment return of small-capitalization value stocks.

The ETF has added about 1.23% so far this year and was up about 12.01% in the last one year (as of 07/10/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $149.18 and $191.88.

The ETF has a beta of 1.14 and standard deviation of 20.10% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 859 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, VBR is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) and the Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has $11.22 billion in assets, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has $11.31 billion. IWN has an expense ratio of 0.24% and AVUV charges 0.25%.

Bottom-Line

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

