Should Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 01/26/2004, the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $26.98 billion, making it the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Value

Sitting at a market capitalization below $2 billion, small cap companies tend to be high-potential stocks compared to its large and mid cap counterparts, but come with higher risk.

Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.07%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.11%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 24.10% of the portfolio. Financials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) accounts for about 0.63% of total assets, followed by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) and Bunge Global Sa (BG).

Performance and Risk

VBR seeks to match the performance of the CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index before fees and expenses. The CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index measures the investment return of small-capitalization value stocks.

The ETF has added about 0.47% so far this year and is up roughly 9.01% in the last one year (as of 02/27/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $149.18 and $181.94.

The ETF has a beta of 1.15 and standard deviation of 20.85% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 834 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VBR is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) and the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) track a similar index. While Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has $9.84 billion in assets, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has $11.87 billion. AVUV has an expense ratio of 0.25% and IWN charges 0.24%.

Bottom-Line

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

